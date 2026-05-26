Another new name could soon be headed to NXT television.

A recently signed WWE talent is reportedly expected to debut on NXT programming within the next few months as part of what has been described as a potential summer “reshuffle” for the brand.

According to reports, Nikki Blackheart is currently slated to make her official NXT television debut sometime this summer. Blackheart recently worked a dark match for the company at the WWE Performance Center under the ring name “Martinez,” further fueling speculation that her on-screen arrival is getting closer.

While WWE has yet to officially confirm any sort of NXT “reshuffle,” the timing would line up with the possibility of roster movement around SummerSlam season. Any main roster call-ups could naturally create openings on the NXT side that newer talents would fill.

Blackheart’s WWE status has reportedly already been locked in behind the scenes.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com previously confirmed that the former independent wrestler had officially signed with WWE ahead of any public announcement from the company.

“She is no longer an indie wrestler,” Alvarez wrote. “She is a former cheerleader for the NHL Florida Panthers who trained under Gangrel. Right after Mania 2025 she ended up HEAVILY on WWE’s radar, said to be top five. She was heavily praised by Bayley, so her tryout was basically a guarantee.”

The report also noted that Blackheart has already relocated to Orlando as part of the next phase of her WWE developmental run.

“He added, “That was this past February. She very recently moved to Orlando and is one of the few that have still yet to be officially announced by WWE, but all are officially in Orlando and under the typical starting PC/NXT contracts which are usually about three years.”

(H/T: Rope Break)