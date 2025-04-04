Juice Robinson is on the verge of making his comeback after suffering a broken fibula during an AEW Collision match last November.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reports that Robinson is just a few weeks away from resuming in-ring training. The injury occurred during a match against Will Ospreay in the Continental Classic on the November 27 episode of Collision, and Robinson underwent surgery at the end of last year to repair the damage.

“Juice Robinson is a few weeks away from beginning in-ring training. At that point a time line should be there for a return,” Meltzer wrote. “Robinson snapped his fibula landing on it badly in a routine roll-up spot before the Styles Clash in his 11/27 Continental Classic match with Will Ospreay in Chicago. He had surgery to repair it on 12/9.”

The injury came during Robinson’s first match in the 2024 Continental Classic. Although he managed to complete the bout, ultimately losing to Ospreay, he was forced to withdraw from the remainder of the tournament.

As Robinson nears his return to action, another member of the Bang Bang Gang, Jay White, has found himself sidelined. White was recently removed from the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament due to an injury. While the exact nature of his injury hasn’t been confirmed, it’s believed to be a broken hand that will require surgery.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the AEW return status of Juice Robinson continues to surface.