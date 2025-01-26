A small, albeit interesting update has surfaced regarding the status of a former AEW world champion.

The first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion Riho has been absent from the scene in the promotion since July of 2024, where she beat Lady Frost in her AEW Collision in-ring debut.

While working the bout on the 7/6 episode of the Saturday night AEW on TNT program last year, Riho suffered an injury. She has not appeared on AEW programming since.

Before that, Riho had another gap of inactivity, as she didn’t work a match since March before the July single match return. Prior to that, she only worked eight total matches for the promotion since the middle of August in 2023.

In an update, one source is reporting that Riho actually attended the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view in December. In fact, she was even in the ring working out and training prior to the show.

Despite the recent bit of information regarding the Japanese women’s wrestling star, there is still no definitive update regarding her AEW return status.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Riho’s AEW status continues to surface.

