Rey Fenix is now officially a free agent, but that status isn’t expected to last long.

While it was initially believed that AEW might extend his contract due to injury-related time off, Rey Fenix has now departed the company and is free to sign anywhere. WWE is widely anticipated to be his next destination, with sources indicating that Fanatics has already begun preparing merchandise for him. Additionally, WWE’s creative team is said to be working on storyline ideas in preparation for his arrival.

Fenix and his brother, Penta, were both rumored to be on their way out of AEW last year. However, their contracts were extended after AEW discovered their discussions with WWE. Complicating matters, Fenix made vague claims about mistreatment within AEW, which the company privately denied while remaining publicly silent. Those within AEW believe he may have had to agree to a non-disparagement clause as part of his departure. Reports from November suggested AEW was open to releasing him from his contract before those allegations surfaced. Meanwhile, Penta has largely avoided addressing AEW in interviews, opting not to comment on the situation.

Fenix had not been prominently featured in AEW’s creative plans in recent months, though he, Penta, and PAC were originally set to win the AEW Trios Titles last year before contract issues derailed those plans.

According to WWE sources, Fenix’s arrival is considered inevitable, with expectations that he will debut on the main roster alongside Penta. His signing could be finalized in time for him to be involved in storylines leading into WrestleMania 41 next month.

