Early signs appear to be encouraging regarding Rey Mysterio following the injury scare he suffered on Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

While details remain limited, one source indicated that Mysterio’s injury is believed to be “not serious.” There’s no clarity yet on what that means in practical terms, and there has been no confirmation on whether the WWE Hall of Famer will miss any time as a result.

That update comes at a notable time, as Mysterio is currently slated to compete in the men’s Royal Rumble match this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. With the premium live event just days away, more definitive information on his status is expected to surface soon.

Mysterio was competing against Austin Theory when the injury occurred. Although he was able to finish the match, things appeared to take a concerning turn immediately afterward.

During a post-match angle involving The Vision group of Theory, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul, the referee was seen urgently moving Mysterio out of harm’s way as the group laid out Dragon Lee and Penta. The official also threw up the “X” signal, signaling for medical assistance, while Mysterio clutched at his ribs and arm near ringside.

There was also a moment earlier in the match where Mysterio appeared to be limping, adding to the concern.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Rey Mysterio’s injury and Royal Rumble status continue to surface.

The Vision wipe out Penta, Dragon Lee and Rey Mysteriopic.twitter.com/qoG2ncNVHH — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) January 27, 2026

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)