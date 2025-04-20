Due to an injury suffered during Friday Night SmackDown, Rey Mysterio was sidelined and unable to compete in his scheduled match at WrestleMania 41 (Night One).

Stepping in for the WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Fenix took on El Grande Americano, who went on to claim victory in his WrestleMania debut.

According to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Mysterio is currently out of action with a groin injury.

Dave Meltzer said, “It was a groin. You were right.”

Alvarez replied, “I was right.”

Meltzer added, “Yeah, he initially tore his groin. He thought he was going to be able to make the match, and then when they examined him, it was like, you just can’t…….Yeah, like, is he going to be able to go? Is he going to be able to go on in the end? Because the first thing I heard was that he was going to be able to go, and then I heard this morning that, no, he’s not going to be able to go. So it was one of those things where he was like, I’m going to be able to make it. I’m going to be able to make it.”

Alvarez continued, “So what happened with Rey is we got the report that he got hurt at SmackDown, and he was helped to the back, so everyone immediately thought it had to be a knee injury. So I went and watched SmackDown, because I was like, Okay, where did he get hurt? And I could not figure out where the hell he got hurt, and so there was nothing. And so I went back to the last time we saw him do anything, and he had gotten yanked out of the ring by Julius, and it was everyone you’ve ever seen. No one did anything wrong. Julius just pulled him and Rey, like, kind of turned, he didn’t want to land on his stomach, and he landed flat on his back, but as soon as he landed, he like, grabbed, like, towards his groin, and they immediately, like, cut to the next thing. And he never got up, and his knees and his feet never touched the ground. So I knew it couldn’t have been his legs, and I figured it was his groin, and that’s what it was.”

There is no word on when Mysterio will return to the ring.