Another update on Rey Mysterio has surfaced.

As noted, the masked WWE legend was injured during this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Mysterio was injured in the closing moments of a match against Austin Theory.

The injury was bad enough that the referee threw up the dreaded X-symbol and Mysterio was excluded from the planned post-match angle that saw Dragon Lee and Penta get attacked and laid out by The Vision.

We noted earlier this week that Rey Mysterio was seen in a photo on social media on a flight to Saudi Arabia, leading many to assume that he will still appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble match as advertised.

In an update, one source is reporting that it is a rib issue that Mysterio is specifically dealing with. The severity of the injury is still unclear, as is his status for this Saturday’s highly-anticipated premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

