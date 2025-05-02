WWE legend Rey Mysterio was forced to miss WrestleMania this year after suffering a torn abductor muscle during the final episode of SmackDown before the biggest event of the year. The injury abruptly removed the masked icon from his scheduled bout against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania XL, which took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With Mysterio sidelined, fellow luchador Rey Fenix stepped in as a last-minute replacement. Despite a valiant effort, Fenix ultimately came up short against Americano on The Grandest Stage of Them All, marking a bittersweet moment for fans hoping to see the dream matchup involving Mysterio.

According to sources close to the situation, Mysterio has already undergone successful surgery to repair the torn abductor earlier this week. He is now back home in California, where he has begun the initial stages of his rehabilitation process.

As of this writing, WWE has not provided an official timetable for Mysterio’s return to in-ring competition. However, medical experts note that recovery from this type of injury typically takes anywhere from four to six months, depending on the severity and the individual’s healing process.

