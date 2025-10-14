It appears Rey Mysterio could be gearing up for a return to WWE television.

Pwinsider is reporting that the WWE Hall of Famer has resumed in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Mysterio has been sidelined since April after suffering a groin injury during an episode of WWE SmackDown. The injury occurred in the midst of a storyline with Santos Escobar and the LWO, forcing Mysterio to the sidelines for several months.

According to the report, Mysterio has been putting in time at the Performance Center in recent weeks to test his conditioning and get back into ring shape. While there is no official word yet on when he’ll be cleared for an in-ring return, one logical landing spot could be WWE Survivor Series in November. The pay-per-view is set to take place in Mysterio’s hometown of San Diego, California — a fitting stage for the legendary luchador to make his comeback.

During Mysterio’s absence, his son Dominik Mysterio has continued to thrive on WWE programming. Dominik currently holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship, further cementing his role as one of the company’s top young stars. In addition to his WWE success, Dominik recently captured the AAA Mega Championship in Mexico, continuing to build his résumé on both sides of the border.

The Mysterio family may soon have another name entering the wrestling business, as Rey’s daughter, Aalyah, was recently spotted training and running the ropes at the WWE Performance Center. While there’s no confirmation that she plans to pursue a full-time career in wrestling, her appearance has certainly fueled speculation that the next generation of the Mysterio legacy could be preparing to make its mark.

Rey Mysterio’s influence on professional wrestling spans over three decades. A true global icon, Mysterio has held nearly every major title in WWE, including the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Championship, Intercontinental, United States, and Cruiserweight Titles, as well as multiple Tag Team Championships. He also won the 2006 Royal Rumble, entering at No. 2 and lasting over an hour to set a record at the time.

Before his WWE tenure, Mysterio was a key figure in WCW’s cruiserweight division, where his matches with Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Jericho, and Psicosis helped redefine the style for a generation of fans. His influence continues to be felt in modern wrestling, as performers around the world credit Mysterio for breaking barriers for smaller athletes and popularizing the lucha libre style in mainstream American wrestling.

With Mysterio reportedly back training and Survivor Series on the horizon, fans may not have to wait much longer before the Master of the 619 steps back inside a WWE ring.