An update has surfaced regarding the Rhea Ripley injury situation.

The general consensus is that Ripley suffered a broken orbital bone during a headbutt spot that took place when Ripley confronted Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the October 21 Raw.

Ripley did not appear live on the October 28 Raw this week.

She did, however, appear on the October 29 episode of WWE NXT, where the parking lot attack angle was filmed as a late addition to the show, likely because it was in Orlando and Ripley would not have to fly out to shoot the segment.

Ripley has been pulled from the upcoming WWE Raw taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend.

There is no definitive word regarding the timetable for WWE absence at this time.

We will keep you posted.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)