Rhea Ripley could be getting closer to making her long-awaited WWE return.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion has been sidelined for several months after suffering a torn meniscus earlier this year. Ripley underwent knee surgery in August and has been working toward a return ever since.

According to one source, Ripley is reportedly nearing a comeback.

“I have heard that she is getting close from her return from her knee injury,” the source noted in an update on November 23.

Ripley previously provided an update on her recovery in September after footage surfaced showing her walking without the large knee brace she had been wearing following surgery.

“Walking and wrestling are very different. Learnt how to walk last week so don’t get too excited, stay patient with me,” Ripley wrote at the time.

While the latest update suggests Ripley is making significant progress, there is still no confirmed timetable for her return to WWE television or in-ring competition.

(H/T: Dave Scherer and PWInsider)