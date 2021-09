Veteran pro wrestler Rhino has re-signed with Impact Wrestling.

There is no word on the length of the deal, PWInsider reports that just recently the two sides agreed on contract terms.

Rhino is currently a member of the Violent By Design stable with Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering. The group held the Impact World Tag Team Titles for 61 days this past summer before dropping them to The Good Brothers at Slammiversary on July 17.

This new deal comes after Rhino returned to Impact on July 7, 2019 at Slammiversary, while still under contract to WWE. His WWE contract expired on July 17, but WWE reportedly knew about the Slammiversary appearance, which was done in all black and under a mask, and they had no issue with it. It was reported that Rhino turned down a new contract from WWE, which included more than double what his downside guarantee was. Rhino said he wanted to leave because he wasn’t being used, and because of his new Big Daddy’s Boat Yard business.

Rhino will be in action this Thursday night on the Victory Road go-home edition of Impact as he teams with Deaner to face The Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.