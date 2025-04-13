WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair previously stated he would not be part of WrestleMania 41 due to his current deal with AEW.

However, new information suggests that his situation might not be as locked down as it first appeared.

As reported by Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Flair’s agreement with AEW is primarily centered around a sponsorship deal tied to his Whooo! Energy drink brand. The partnership, which launched in late 2023, is set for a two-year run.

Despite the formal association with AEW, sources close to the situation say the deal is relatively open-ended and wouldn’t prevent Flair from attending or participating in WWE events—especially ones involving his daughter, Charlotte Flair—should he choose to do so.

Flair has not made an appearance on AEW television since Revolution last year, and there are currently no plans reported for his return to AEW programming.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Ric Flair’s future in the pro wrestling business continues to surface.