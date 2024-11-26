Ricky Starks has been absent from AEW television but remains under contract with the company.

Recently, Starks made his return to the ring at a Glory Pro Wrestling event, marking his first match in over six months. He also appeared at a GCW event, where he suggested he was being “frozen,” raising questions about his status with AEW and his future in wrestling (Watch Video Here).

Starks has not been dealing with any injuries and has been cleared to compete, yet he hasn’t appeared at AEW events since his absence began, aside from AEW Full Gear. Sources indicate he hasn’t been included in creative plans or story pitches during this time, though his presence backstage at Full Gear was reportedly well-received.

AEW exercised an option in the spring of 2024 to extend Starks’ contract, keeping him with the company until the spring or summer of 2025. Prior to this, Starks had reportedly been interested in exploring free agency.

As of now, there are no confirmed plans involving Starks in AEW’s programming.

