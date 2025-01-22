It was previously reported that Ricky Starks had requested AEW not to pick up his contract option in late 2023. However, AEW chose to exercise the one-year option, and Starks has not been utilized by the company since.

New details have now emerged.

As noted, Ricky Starks requested his release from AEW several months ago. According to one source, Starks has not declined any creative opportunities presented to him.

Currently, his contract is set to expire in the spring. While he was blocked from working GCW events, he is still permitted to appear on other independent wrestling shows.

Despite the situation, Starks visited backstage at the recent AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, where he was reportedly welcomed by those in the company.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Ricky Starks continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)