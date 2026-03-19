More details are beginning to emerge regarding the recent controversy involving Ricochet and his public apology earlier this week.

As noted, the situation stemmed from a now-deleted tweet posted on Monday, where Ricochet responded to a fan’s criticism of his acting ability by saying he was “glad” the fan had multiple sclerosis. The comment quickly drew backlash online, leading to Ricochet issuing an apology the following day.

“I took out my hatred for the IWC on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are effected by MS,” he wrote. “She didnt deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize. Moving forward I’ll do better.”

The story has since gained traction beyond the wrestling bubble, with mainstream outlets like TMZ and The Sun picking up coverage of the incident.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer shed additional light on the situation, noting that Ricochet’s decision to delete the original tweet was influenced by someone close to him.

“And then what ended up happening was, one of his friends called him and said, ‘You know, you really should take the tweet down.’ So he took the tweet down,” Meltzer said. “And upon thinking about it, he then apologized. Nobody forced his apology or anything like that. He decided to apologize and he did.”

According to Meltzer, there has been no indication that All Elite Wrestling pressured Ricochet into issuing the apology.

“As far as where it stands elsewhere, as far as I know he has gotten no — I’ve heard nothing from AEW or anything like that as far as what happened.”

Notably, Ricochet was absent from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite following the controversy.

He is also coming off a loss at AEW Revolution this past Sunday, where he dropped the AEW National Championship.