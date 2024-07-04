It looks like Ricochet will be the next to become “#AllElite.”

Fightful Select is reporting that Ricochet is expected to sign with All Elite Wrestling, as negotiations between the two sides is said to be well underway.

Ricochet’s contract with WWE was up on July 1, which is why he was unable to appear at the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30.

With that in the rear view mirror, it is believed that the former WWE Superstar will be joining AEW soon. His agent was backstage at the AEW television taping on Wednesday night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinios.

His agent, who also represents a number of additional WWE and AEW talents, is said to be the one leading the negotiations between Ricochet and AEW.

We will keep you posted.