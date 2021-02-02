Riddle has reportedly signed his new WWE contract, according to Fightful Select.

It was recently reported that WWE wanted Riddle to sign his new contract before the calendar turned over to 2021, and that did happen.

The new deal replaced the contract that Riddle signed in the summer of 2018. Instead of that simply being an extension tacked on to his original expiration this summer, it’s an entirely now contract that keeps him signed with WWE through the end of 2023.

