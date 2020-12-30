It was recently reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE RAW Superstar Riddle had “pretty much” agreed to terms for a new three-year contract at $400,000 guaranteed per year, plus $50,000 per show that he works in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Riddle’s current contract expires in August 2021.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the new contract details have been verified, and that Riddle was made an initial contract offer but didn’t seem too interested in renewing. However, after these new terms were brought forward, he was expected to sign the new contract by the end of 2020.

WWE officials were hopeful that Riddle would sign before the calendar rolled over to 2021, and word is that they put ink to paper just last week. The original contract that expires in August 2021 was signed in 2018.

The original report from The Observer also noted that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon doesn’t really understand Riddle’s “Bro” gimmick, but he loves the vignettes that Riddle is featured in. Vince reportedly finds Riddle’s vignettes to be hilarious.

