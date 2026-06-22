WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg may be on the verge of becoming a much bigger player behind the scenes in TNA Wrestling.

Following Tommy Dreamer’s recent departure from the company’s creative team, speculation has continued regarding who could help fill the void left by one of TNA’s longtime creative voices. A new report suggests that “Road Dogg” Brian James could be emerging as a leading candidate for a significant role within the promotion.

According to sources, James is expected to be present at this Sunday’s TNA Slammiversary 2026 pay-per-view event in Boston, Massachusetts. While TNA has reportedly attempted to keep his involvement under wraps, word of his anticipated appearance has circulated internally, fueling further discussion about his future with the company.

Road Dogg had previously been considered for a producer position within TNA. However, Dreamer’s exit is said to have created an opportunity for something more substantial, with James now reportedly being discussed as a potential addition to the promotion’s creative leadership structure.

At this point, no official announcement has been made regarding any formal role. Even so, there appears to be increasing belief among those within the industry that James could soon become involved with TNA’s creative direction in a larger capacity.

One source also pointed to James’ close working relationship with NXT head writer Johnny Russo as a noteworthy factor. Given the growing partnership between WWE NXT and TNA over the past year, Road Dogg’s potential involvement is viewed by some as a move that could further strengthen ties between the two organizations.

The relationship between NXT and TNA has continued to expand through talent exchanges, crossover appearances and collaborative efforts, making James’ possible arrival another development worth monitoring as Slammiversary weekend approaches.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results coverage from Boston, MA.

(H/T: PWInsider)