Road Dogg Brian James did quit his job in WWE as part of the creative team behind the scenes in WWE today.

Since the news broke earlier, today some more details have surfaced.

Contrary to some reports circulating online, James’ exit was not part of any kind of internal “creative readjustment.”

Instead, the situation unfolded very differently.

Brian James made the decision to quit the company earlier today.

According to sources within WWE, James personally tendered his resignation during a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Those same sources indicated that he openly expressed his unhappiness before stepping down from his role on the company’s creative team.

In other words, James was not released by WWE.

Nothing that took place today was the result of the company removing him from his position.

Quite the opposite, actually.

James made the call to walk away himself.

There had been some questions raised after WWE World listings surfaced promoting meet-and-greet appearances with James in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 Week this April.

However, when asked about that situation, sources noted that James remains under a WWE Legends contract, which is separate from his previous employment with the company as a member of the creative team.

Because of that, it is entirely possible that he will still take part in those scheduled appearances despite no longer working behind the scenes for WWE.

(H/T: PWInsider)