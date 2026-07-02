Road Dogg’s expected arrival in TNA Wrestling remains a work in progress.

After being backstage at last weekend’s TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view in Boston, MA., WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg Brian James was not present for Wednesday night’s TNA iMPACT television taping in Albany, NY. He is also not backstage for Thursday night’s second round of television tapings.

James, who previously served as the lead writer for WWE SmackDown, has been in discussions with TNA regarding a potential role with the company following his appearance at Slammiversary.

Sources indicate those negotiations are still ongoing as of today, and we can confirm the two sides continue to work toward an agreement. However, the process did not result in James joining TNA for this week’s television tapings in Albany.

TNA’s next set of television tapings is scheduled to take place later this month in Philadelphia, PA., where James’ status will be worth monitoring if an agreement is finalized.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)