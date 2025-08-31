The Ring of Honor Women’s Pure Championship Tournament is officially underway.

The title was first announced back in April, but concrete plans didn’t come together until late August, just ahead of ROH Death Before Dishonor. According to one source, much of the planning for the tournament and title was finalized during that week.

ROH owner Tony Khan previously stated that injuries played a major role in delaying the rollout, creating a domino effect that pushed back the introduction of the championship. By the summer, several talents in the company believed the idea had quietly been scrapped, as no updates had been provided internally.

That wasn’t the case, however. Sources note that the brackets for the Women’s Pure Tournament weren’t locked in until the days leading up to Death Before Dishonor, with talent being informed shortly before the pay-per-view. Other elements of the event were also finalized late in the process.

Despite streaming issues, the company was pleased with the buzz generated from the show airing on YouTube.

