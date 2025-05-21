Roman Reigns may be trading the squared circle for the silver screen, as the WWE megastar is reportedly in discussions for a role in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter film.

And it’s a part that’s catching fans off guard.

As we noted earlier today via Deadline and PWInsider.com, Roman Reigns is in talks for a role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie based on the popular video game.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that as of May 21, Reigns has been in early talks to join the project. While no deal has been finalized, sources within the film and gaming industry confirmed that negotiations are ongoing.

What’s turning heads is the character Reigns is rumored to be eyed for: Akuma.

Akuma is the fierce and demonic fighter known for his dark, supernatural presence. It’s a choice that many wouldn’t immediately associate with Reigns, but certainly one that could add a unique twist to the casting.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Roman Reigns in the new Street Fighter movie continues to surface.