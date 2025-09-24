– As previously reported, Jazmyn Nyx has officially finished up with WWE. One source indicated her contract is set to expire in October and will not be renewed. Nyx reportedly declined an offer to re-sign, and she was written off television on this week’s NXT broadcast. The angle saw her taken out of storylines and removed from the Fatal Influence faction, with Jacy Jayne making it clear the group was moving on without her.

– Roman Reigns is close to wrapping up his latest outside project. “The OTC” is scheduled to finish filming the Street Fighter movie on Thursday, September 25. Despite being free of his movie obligations by then, Reigns is not expected to appear on this Friday’s September 26 episode of SmackDown.

– Following his abrupt WWE departure a couple of weeks ago, Andrade is now free to work outside dates right away. His first post-WWE appearance has already been confirmed, with House of Glory announcing him for their upcoming HoG Superclash event in Long Island, NY. More independent and international bookings are expected to follow soon.

– With Masha Slamovich facing an internal investigation stemming from domestic abuse allegations made by her former partner AKIRA, TNA has removed her from Friday’s Victory Road show. Slamovich had been scheduled to challenge TNA Knockouts Champion Ash By Elegance at the event. Additionally, one source noted she was originally penciled in for Tuesday night’s TNA invasion angle of WWE NXT, but those plans were scrapped in light of the accusations.

(H/T: Fightful Select)