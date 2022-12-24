It was previously reported that WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was believed to be “virtually a lock” to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, nothing is confirmed as we head into WrestleMania Season, and word now is that WWE creative is working on a Plan B for The Tribal Chief.

A new report from Ringside News notes that WWE creative has been “pitching alternatives” for Reigns’ WrestleMania match.

It was made very clear that no contract for the match has been made official yet, and that any report saying Rock is 100% locked in is “irresponsible.”

There’s no word yet on what is being discussed for Reigns, but a few ideas are going aroundn. WWE should know more as we get closer to the Royal Rumble on January 28.

It’s been noted for a while now that any WWE appearance for The Great One depends on his busy schedule, which includes Hollywood commitments and the XFL.

The Wrestling Observer adds that if Rock is at WrestleMania, it will be for Reigns, but there has to be back-up plans in place due to his schedule. It’s believed that the match will have to be decided on right before The Rumble.

