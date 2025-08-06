Another update has surfaced regarding rumors of WWE writing Roman Reigns out of current storylines for another hiatus from TV.

There’s been speculation among fans regarding the recent beatdown of Roman Reigns on WWE RAW, with some assuming it was done to write him off television ahead of filming for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, where he is rumored for the role of Akuma.

However, according to one source, production for the film is not scheduled to begin until September, and Reigns is not expected on set until September 2, 2025.

Sources in Hollywood have indicated that “OTC1” is slated for approximately four weeks of filming, with his schedule currently mapped out through the week of September 26. This is, of course, assuming production stays on track.

This means there’s still time for Reigns to make additional WWE appearances throughout August, depending on the direction WWE creative decides to take.

Cody Rhodes is also involved in the Street Fighter project as the role of Guile, though we’re told his filming commitments are expected to be shorter in duration compared to Reigns.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)