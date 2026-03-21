Ronda Rousey’s AEW appearance turned heads, but it may have been a one-off rather than the start of something long-term.

Rousey made a surprise return to pro wrestling at AEW Revolution, showing up to assist Marina Shafir in a moment that immediately got fans talking. Despite the buzz surrounding her involvement, there’s currently no indication that she is officially signed with AEW.

Within the company, the general belief is that Rousey’s appearance was more of a special attraction than the beginning of a full-time run. Her connection to AEW President Tony Khan and proximity to the Los Angeles area were both cited as factors that made the cameo easy to facilitate.

Simple logistics.

Big reaction.

There was also internal discussion about the attention her Ring of Honor match generated, with some noting that her presence delivered the kind of buzz AEW was hoping for, particularly with her working in a heel role. However, there were indications that Rousey herself may have anticipated a different type of crowd response than what she ultimately received.

As for how the move was viewed elsewhere, those within WWE circles reportedly weren’t caught off guard by the appearance. The belief among some is that Rousey is open to exploring opportunities outside the company, especially if it allows her to take a stance opposite WWE and its affiliates.

At this point, there’s no word on any follow-up appearances or future plans involving Rousey in AEW.

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(H/T: Fightful Select)