Ronda Rousey is set to work WWE’s WrestleMania 39.

Rousey was not at the Royal Rumble and has not been on SmackDown since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30 episode. There’s been a lot of speculation on her WWE future due to the absence, but word now is that she is headed back to the storylines.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Rousey is set to be worked back into the storylines next month for her WrestleMania 39 plans.

At last word, Rousey likely will not make her return until late February. There is still no word yet on what Rousey is booked to face at WrestleMania, if Shayna Baszler is involved, and if she will wrestle at Elimination Chamber, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 18.

On a related note, Natalya is returning to the road for WWE this week, and she will be working the SmackDown brand.

Natalya made her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble last Saturday night after being on the shelf since November following surgery for a broken nose. She entered the Women’s Royal Rumble at #11 and lasted just over 3 minutes before being tossed out by Damage CTRL, as the 5th elimination. Natalya did not eliminate any other Superstars in The Rumble.

