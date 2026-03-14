Roxanne Perez appears to be inching closer to an in-ring return following her recent surgery.

The WWE star shared an update with fans on Instagram this week, revealing that she has made her way back to the gym. The post marks the first public sign that Perez is progressing in her recovery and beginning to ramp up her training again.

Perez has been sidelined after undergoing a surgical procedure to remove a benign cyst from her back, which had been causing her ongoing pain. The issue forced her to take time away from competition while focusing on recovery.

Her most recent match came at the 2016 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble.

A return in the near future could line up well with WWE’s current schedule, as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues to heat up with the event now just over a month away.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.