Royce Keys is back on WWE’s radar once again.

The former AEW powerhouse, previously known to fans as Powerhouse Hobbs, was spotted at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut this week, immediately sparking speculation about what brought him there.

Naturally, questions followed.

According to one source, Keys was in town to film an interview that will appear on a future episode of the “What’s Your Story? w/ Stephanie McMahon” podcast, which is recorded at WWE HQ.

Keys made a surprise debut at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble but has not appeared on WWE television since that night.

However, he was backstage at the first episode of WWE Raw following the Royal Rumble and also filmed digital-exclusive content for WWE platforms.

His recent presence at headquarters will only add to the ongoing curiosity surrounding his WWE status and how he will be utilized following his impactful debut on the highly-viewed stage at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as more updates on Royce Keys and his WWE future continue to surface.

