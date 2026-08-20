Ruby Soho has been away from the ring for more than two and a half years, but a return to action could still be in the cards.

Soho was reportedly backstage at an AEW taping in Cincinnati this past June. She was also said to be working toward receiving the necessary medical clearances for an eventual in-ring return.

There have reportedly been some creative ideas discussed for Soho over the past several months, though nothing concrete has materialized at this point.

Soho has also not been a regular presence backstage at AEW during her lengthy absence.

(H/T: Fightful Select)