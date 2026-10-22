Ruby Soho and Serena Deeb remain under contract with AEW despite their extended absences from television.

According to the latest Fightful Select Answers Q&A, both women are still signed to the company, although there is currently no timetable for either to return to AEW or ROH programming.

Soho has not appeared on AEW television since April 2024, when she announced that she and Angelo Parker were expecting their first child.

An update this past August indicated that Soho was backstage at AEW’s television tapings in Cincinnati in June, where she reportedly received medical clearance for a potential in-ring return.

Creative pitches were also reportedly discussed for Soho, but none ultimately materialized.

As for Parker, his AEW contract was previously believed to be approaching its expiration date. There has been no additional update regarding his contractual status.

Meanwhile, Deeb has not competed for AEW or ROH since November 2025, when she was eliminated from the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament in the quarterfinals.

Deeb has wrestled just once in 2026, competing in a singles match at HAW Rise From The Ashes IV in March.

Despite their lengthy absences, both Soho and Deeb remain under AEW contracts, with no confirmed plans for either woman’s television return.