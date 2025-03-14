A notable update has emerged regarding AEW talent Luchasaurus, also known as Killswitch, who has been absent from in-ring action for an extended period of time.

Recent rumors suggested that AEW Revolution may have had an “alternate ending” planned, though no official confirmation has been provided. However, multiple sources have verified that Luchasaurus was present backstage during the event. One insider specifically noted his backstage appearance when asked about the rumored alternate conclusion.

Further inquiries into his backstage presence revealed that discussions took place regarding his potential involvement. However, when pressed about his role in the unconfirmed alternate ending, sources became notably reserved.

Luchasaurus has remained sidelined due to a severe medical condition that reportedly put his life at risk. As of now, it remains unclear whether he has been medically cleared to compete.

(H/T: Fightful Select)