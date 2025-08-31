A photo is making the rounds on social media of Brock Lesnar supposedly posing with a fan in Paris (see below).

It is not legitimate.

At least not in terms of context.

The image in question actually originated yesterday from a radio station in Alberta, Canada, showing Lesnar with a fan in Medicine Hat. Any suggestions that the picture was taken in France, or that it signals Lesnar being in attendance for today’s WWE Clash In Paris premium live event, are false.

That said, Lesnar’s return is still expected in the near future as WWE gears up for the promotional build toward his rumored WrestlePalooza showdown with John Cena.

The special airs September 20, 2025, on ESPN from Indianapolis, IN, and Lesnar is currently being advertised to appear on the September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown. Cena is scheduled to face Logan Paul in the co-main event of today’s WWE Clash In Paris card.

Brock Lesnar returned to close out night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 last earlier this month, laying out John Cena to end the first-ever two-night SummerSlam premium live event.

