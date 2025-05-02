More updates have surfaced regarding the 10 to 12 WWE releases that took place this week.

Several WWE Superstars stirred up speculation this week with cryptic social media activity, but as of now, there’s no indication that any roster cuts are taking place.

Chelsea Green raised eyebrows when she shared what appeared to be a “farewell address” following her recent loss of the WWE United States Championship. Despite the post, Green is not leaving WWE and is still actively scheduled for television, including tonight’s SmackDown tapings.

Shotzi also caught fans’ attention with a dramatic self-produced promo that led many to wonder about her WWE status. However, sources close to the situation say there’s been no talk of her being released. In fact, her promo received praise backstage for its creativity and delivery.

Similarly, Austin Theory posted a vague and ominous message on social media that left many fans guessing, but there’s been no indication that he’s parting ways with the company. As of Friday morning, Theory remains on the active roster.

At this time, there’s no internal word of any upcoming talent releases.

That said, WWE talent cuts typically happen without warning and rarely leak beforehand. They often come as a surprise to both talent and media alike. While nothing is being reported internally, it’s always possible that changes could occur without prior notice.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the latest round of WWE releases continues to surface.

Whatever happens next I’m ready for it. Stay ballsy my friends. 💚 pic.twitter.com/PcpjZ0Vcun — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 1, 2025

Goodbye for now @WWE

This is my farewell address 🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/tpIAMNI3wW — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 27, 2025

