Leon Slater’s surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown now has some added context.

Slater answered the WWE United States Championship Open Challenge made by Carmelo Hayes on the show (see photo below), marking a notable crossover moment given his current status with TNA Wrestling.

The TNA X-Division Champion had originally been scheduled to appear on the January 15 episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, as well as the January 17 Genesis pay-per-view. Those plans were quietly scrapped ahead of time, immediately fueling speculation about his status and availability.

While early chatter suggested TNA had simply given WWE clearance to use Slater, with some even connecting the move to AJ Styles’ recent involvement with TNA as a rumored trade between the two pro wrestling promotions, the situation appears to be more logistical than storyline-driven.

Slater was pulled from his TNA bookings due to visa-related issues, which kept him in the UK. Because he was already home, TNA allowed WWE to use Slater while the matter is being sorted out.

A short-term detour.

Not a departure.

Not a trade.

TNA is said to be optimistic that the visa situation will be resolved soon. Slater remains under contract with the company through at least most of 2026, and there’s currently no indication that his long-term plans with TNA have changed.

(H/T: Fightful Select)