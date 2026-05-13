There continues to be movement behind the scenes involving AAA, as well as speculation regarding the future of Angel & Berto in WWE.

While several AAA stars have appeared on WWE programming in recent months following the partnership between the two companies, AAA itself still has not officially announced any live events in the United States.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, ongoing visa complications are currently the main issue preventing those plans from moving forward.

“Still major visa issues going on which is why AAA hasn’t announced any US dates yet,” Alvarez wrote. “And also why they haven’t announced where the September 11 show is going to be.”

WWE confirmed over the weekend that this year’s Triplemania event will expand into a two-night spectacle.

The first event is scheduled for September 11, while the second night will take place on September 13 in Mexico City.

The uncertainty surrounding AAA’s U.S. expansion has also fueled discussion about several WWE talents with strong ties to the Hispanic wrestling market.

Following Angel and Berto’s quick loss to Oba Femi on WWE Raw, Angel posted a message on social media thanking fans, leading to online speculation that the duo could potentially be finished with WWE.

That apparently is not the expectation internally.

According to Alvarez, the current belief is that Angel & Berto are expected to remain under the WWE umbrella, especially with AAA actively exploring a possible television deal in the United States.

“Also, the feeling is Angel and Berto aren’t going anywhere, and with AAA looking for a US TV deal, most likely a lot of the Hispanic talent are probably safe for the moment.”