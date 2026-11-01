A backstage update has surfaced regarding speculation about a potential new faction in WWE.

Recent rumors from False Finish suggested that Rusev, Ethan Page and Big Cass could be involved in plans for a new stable.

However, according to one source, those rumored plans had not been communicated to the three WWE Superstars as of this past week.

The report does not necessarily rule out the possibility of the trio being brought together at some point, but indicates that the talent involved had not been informed of such creative plans.

For now, the rumored faction remains unconfirmed.

As noted, Rusev is expected to continue his ongoing WWE hiatus following some recent personal news.

(H/T: Fightful Select)