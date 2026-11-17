There has been another development regarding Cole Karter’s status with AEW following reports that he had been fired from the company.

As noted, Karter was reportedly released in recent weeks after allegedly being dishonest about a family-related issue that he used as an excuse to miss a set of ROH television tapings.

However, a new update indicates that his departure may not be official after all.

According to the latest information, an AEW source has indicated that Karter remains with the company despite multiple wrestlers being under the impression that he had been let go.

“An AEW source stated he’s still with the company,” the report stated. “We heard from numerous talent that said he’d been let go, with some saying they heard from him.”

The situation was further clarified, with the indication being that Karter had personally informed others that he lost his job, despite AEW not having finalized a decision regarding his employment.

“They haven’t made a decision at the moment,” the update continued. “He told people he lost his job, but that is not official from AEW’s side.”

Karter, 26, is currently associated with The Frat House faction, which also includes Griff Garrison, Preston Vance and Jacked Jameson. He has primarily teamed with Garrison in ROH and has also made appearances for QT Marshall’s One Fall Wrestling promotion.

Before joining AEW, Karter competed in WWE NXT under the name Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, where he was briefly featured as a member of Tony D’Angelo’s family.

His WWE run ended in 2022 following a release that was believed to be connected to a wellness policy violation.

(H/T: Fightful Select)