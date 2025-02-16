AEW did not forget to ship a ring, despite reports to the contrary.

Following AEW Grand Slam: Australia, rumors started circulating on Twitter that AEW miscalculated freight times for Brisbane and had to borrow a ring at the last minute. However, this claim—like many pushed by bad-faith sources—is entirely false.

AEW typically uses a 20×20 ring in the United States but does not transport its rings overseas. There was never an issue of forgetting the ring, failing to plan freight, or any logistical oversight. The event was always set to use an 18×18 ring—an industry-standard size utilized by promotions like TNA, ROH, ECW, WCW, and many independent wrestling companies. Most AEW wrestlers have extensive experience working in 18×18 rings. Contrary to some online claims, the ring was never 16×16.

WWE, by contrast, maintains rings in overseas locations rather than shipping them for events. While it’s unclear if the specific ring used at Grand Slam was the exact one AEW originally intended to rent, it was always meant to be 18×18, with ring aprons and other elements scaled accordingly.

AEW has also used an 18×18 ring in the United States before, including during the Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa steel cage match.

In short, AEW didn’t forget a ring—this was the plan all along.

I just got a report alleging that Kyle Fletcher got his buddies to loan AEW one of the local indy rings for the #AEWGrandSlamBrisbane show. Apparently, AEW didn't factor in frieght times properly for Brisbane travel. The ring is 16×16, way smaller than normal, and the ring aprons… pic.twitter.com/xWVw3EL8y2 — The Death of AEW® (@AEWFULWRESTLING) February 15, 2025

