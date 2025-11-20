A pair of standout independent names appear to be firmly on AEW’s radar.

Maya World and Hyan have already built strong reputations on the indie scene, and the duo made an impression when an unexpected opportunity landed in their laps.

The two were given a last-minute match on a recent episode of AEW Collision after Miranda Alize and Nixon Newell opted not to perform.

Their performance earned them an eight-minute match on the following week’s show, which sources say was a direct reward for how smoothly they handled the situation.

According to one source, Maya World and Hyan are not currently signed to AEW, though the company is said to have “heavy interest” in using both talents going forward.

Multiple AEW sources indicated they “wouldn’t be surprised” to see the pair under contract sooner rather than later.

