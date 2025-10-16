WWE has the WWE Performance Center, but All Elite Wrestling does not have something similar set up to develop talent and build their future stars for the next generation.

But that doesn’t mean they haven’t been talking about it!

According to one source, there has been internal chatter for quite some time about AEW potentially launching its own training facility. This is a move that, at one point, seemed to be gaining serious traction before being quietly shelved.

According to a new report, there had been active discussions within AEW about creating an official training center or developmental system of some kind.

At one stage, there was talk of longtime producer and coach Ace Steel possibly taking on a leadership role in the project before his eventual departure from the company. While AEW does currently maintain a building equipped with a ring that wrestlers can use to train and sharpen their in-ring skills, this was said to be part of a much larger concept that ultimately never materialized.

Sources note that earlier in 2025, AEW officials held talks about opening a full-fledged facility in Asheville, North Carolina. The location wasn’t random, as several key AEW talents with ties to the area were reportedly lined up to be heavily involved in the project.

Among those who were expected to be involved were FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, as well as the real-life married duo of Adam Copeland and Beth Phoenix, who were expected to play hands-on roles in training and mentoring AEW’s up-and-coming talent of the future.

One of the more intriguing tidbits connected to the plan was that Sting’s son, Steven Borden, was reportedly preparing to train in Asheville around the same time, which may have been tied to these tentative facility plans.

However, the discussions reportedly stalled due to financial considerations and other reasons. The overall cost of establishing and operating the training center was said to be the primary factor that led to the idea being dropped, at least for now.

While AEW continues to utilize select training setups and ring spaces for developmental work, there’s no indication at this time that the company plans to revisit the idea of a dedicated training center in the near future. We will keep you posted as updates regarding a potential AEW training facility continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)