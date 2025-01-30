AJ Lee has become a hot topic among fans as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event continues to draw closer.

Since CM Punk’s return to WWE, speculation has grown about the possibility of AJ making an appearance. However, sources we’ve spoken to say they haven’t heard anything concrete. If such a return were in the works, it would be kept tightly under wraps.

Multiple talents from both AEW and WWE have joked over the years about trying to lure AJ Lee out of retirement, but there has never been any indication that it was a serious possibility.

“She always looks like she’d fit right back in on TV, and I’m sure she knows that if she wanted to be in the Royal Rumble tomorrow, it could happen,” said one WWE higher-up.

Regarding CM Punk’s recent comments suggesting she could be a surprise entrant—and that he’d get in trouble for mentioning her—this same source clarified that Punk likely meant he’d be in joking trouble with AJ herself for bringing it up.

While AJ Lee has stayed away from in-ring competition, she hasn’t been entirely removed from wrestling. She recently appeared on Heels, and those who worked on the show told us she “crushed it” in the ring.

