The closing angle of WWE Clash in Paris has sparked renewed speculation about AJ Lee possibly returning to the company.

According to WWE sources, Lee’s name has come up in multiple creative pitches recently, and unlike in past years, some of those discussions weren’t immediately shut down. Following Becky Lynch’s interference in the main event to aid Seth Rollins, we were told that several within WWE were hopeful this tied into the rumored pitches involving Lee.

While there’s no confirmation that a comeback is in motion, one higher-up noted that WWE wouldn’t have concerns about her decade away from the ring, citing her maintained look and her marriage to CM Punk, who himself successfully returned after years away from the WWE spotlight, which keeps them both pretty fresh in the minds of fans, but not played out by any means.

Lee, who last wrestled in March 2015, previously made it clear during her time with WOW Women of Wrestling that she wasn’t interested in competing again, though Punk has been teased about it by talent in both AEW and WWE. She also showed flashes of her in-ring instincts while filming the Starz series “Heels.”

The WWE Clash in Paris post-show even saw Jackie Redmond, Big E, and Peter Rosenberg playfully fuel the possibility of AJ Lee getting involved in the ongoing Punk/Rollins–Lynch storyline (see video below).

CM Punk himself also added to the tease, pointing out a sign in the crowd alluding to it before playfully scratching his chin teasing thinking about exactly that.

Jackie Redmond on the post-show: “Are you saying this opens a certain door to maybe, AJ Lee.” pic.twitter.com/SyAd2ZJnfl — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 31, 2025

