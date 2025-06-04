Amid speculation surrounding his WWE future following a recent loss, new backstage details have shed light on AJ Styles’ current status with the company.

Styles came up short in a Money in the Bank qualifying triple threat match against CM Punk and Chad Gable on the June 2, 2025 edition of WWE Raw, leading some fans to question whether “The Phenomenal One” might be nearing the end of his WWE run.

However, according to one source, that isn’t the case.

“We are told he is scheduled regular for Raw tapings going forward,” the source noted, adding that there are currently no signs that WWE is “finishing him up.”

Although Styles is still officially listed as a member of the SmackDown roster, his participation in the MITB qualifier came as a special appearance on Raw. As of now, it’s unclear what creative direction WWE has in mind for him next, but fans can expect to see him remain a presence on weekly programming.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding AJ Styles’ WWE status continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)