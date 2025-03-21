– Ahead of his upcoming book release, Karrion Kross is set to make several media appearances, including an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

– For those inquiring about WWE talent traveling to and from the UK, we’ve learned that staying between scheduled dates is optional for some performers. Additionally, WWE occasionally arranges charter flights for talent and staff.

– Despite claims from various social media accounts and outlets, we never reported that Alexa Bliss would be absent from WrestleMania. Our original report stated that she had been pulled from certain WrestleMania week events—specifically WWE World—which was later confirmed. There remains a possibility that she could still be added back to the lineup.

(H/T: Fightful Select)