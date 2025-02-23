Speculation has been swirling on social media that WWE’s newly filed trademark, “Kalyx,” is intended as a new ring name for Sol Ruca, whose real name is Calyx. However, sources within WWE have refuted this claim.

Instead, the name reportedly belongs to a familiar face—Jessika Carr. According to those close to the situation, the wrestler-turned-WWE referee recently participated in the Evolve tapings, where she competed under a mask. WWE has already filmed six episodes, and sources indicate that Carr appeared in the fourth, working a tag team match. The bout began with her team “already in the ring,” meaning they did not receive a formal entrance.

At 33, Carr has an extensive wrestling background, having competed on the independent circuit under the names Kennadi Brink and Jessie Kaye. She also made an NXT appearance as Kennedy Lewis before transitioning to a full-time referee role upon joining WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)