Despite recent speculation, it does not appear that Nikkita Lyons will be heading to the WWE main roster in the immediate future.

Rumors had circulated that the NXT standout could be in line for a move to Monday Night RAW later this summer, leading to plenty of discussion among fans about her future. However, a new report suggests those plans are not currently in motion.

According to one source, WWE officials have been pleased with Lyons’ work since returning from injury. Her performances have reportedly left a positive impression internally, but there are no immediate plans to call her up to the main roster.

Instead, Lyons is expected to remain active within WWE’s developmental system for the time being. The report notes that she will continue making appearances on both NXT and EVOLVE as the company continues to evaluate her progress following her return.

The latest update stands in contrast to earlier reports that suggested a RAW move could be on the horizon in the coming months. While a main roster call-up may still happen eventually, WWE is reportedly taking a patient approach with the former NXT standout rather than rushing her to RAW.

For now, Lyons’ focus appears set to remain on NXT and EVOLVE as she continues building momentum following her comeback.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)