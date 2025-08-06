An update has surfaced regarding rumors making the rounds today claiming Austin Theory has been quietly released from WWE.

An internal roster change sparked some buzz on August 6, with word going around that the former “A-Town Down Under” tag-team member may have been removed from WWE’s active roster.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the full story.

One source reached out to clarify with people familiar with the situation, and it turns out Theory hasn’t been removed entirely. Instead, he’s simply been shifted to the same internal listing as other currently injured talents, such as Zoey Stark and Ilja Dragunov, due to him not being an available active talent for upcoming shows.

Theory last worked at the WWE Raw taping back on July 14, where he worked a match against El Grande Americano that was taped for the July 19 episode WWE Main Event. He hasn’t been featured on television since, and was referred to as being injured on WWE programming.

Meanwhile, Grayson Waller, who had been paired with Theory in recent months in the aforementioned ‘A-Town Down Under’ duo, has transitioned into a new program with The New Day team of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the WWE Raw brand, after being moved over from the blue brand of WWE SmackDown.

(H/T: Fightful Select)